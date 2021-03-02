IFP calls on Jacob Zuma to ‘set the record straight’ by appearing at state capture inquiry

The IFP national executive committee (NEC) on Tuesday joined growing pleas for former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the state capture inquiry.

Zuma, who publicly defied a Constitutional Court order to appear before the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, previously stated his decision was based on historical, personal and family relations with the chairperson.

This was a move IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa called “unlawful”.

“The IFP NEC notes the contempt of court and failure to appear before the commission by former president Zuma is unlawful and intentional. We therefore reiterate our call on the former president to submit himself before the commission to avoid the setting of a precedent that the former president, or any other citizen, is above the rule of law.

“We call on former president Zuma to lead by example and to submit his evidence before the commission as this inquiry was set up by him on instruction from the public protector to address matters relating to state capture. This is about the country and setting the record straight on state capture and endemic corruption, which have weakened state institutions and cost the country billions of rands in losses,” said Hlengwa.