IN QUOTES | From land expropriation to rural development: Ronald Lamola on Land Court Bill

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said the establishment of the land court will ensure stronger judicial oversight and help reduce corruption related to land claims.

Lamola and agriculture minister Thoko Didiza addressed a media briefing on Monday about the introduction of the Land Court Bill. The bill was approved by the cabinet last week for submission to parliament.

Lamola said the court will be tasked with providing clear guidelines for compensation for land claimants. He also said claimants will have access to legal services via Legal Aid which will receive financial and other support to broaden its services.

Didiza welcomed the bill. She said the land court will ensure a speedy resolution to disputes some of which have not been resolved since 1998.