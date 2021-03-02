‘That whole thing has become political, even the term has become politicised’: Dali Mpofu on state capture inquiry

The state capture inquiry has turned into something completely different to what it was intended for, according to former EFF national chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu, who was speaking on The Insight Factor.

Mpofu said the inquiry had become a political and factional tool and even the term “state capture” had been politicised.

“The state capture inquiry is something that fascinates me,” he said.

“I think that whole thing has become political and even the term 'state capture' has become politicised. State capture is something the [Jacob] Zuma faction did, but if it’s done by the [Cyril] Ramaphosa faction it’s not state capture,” he said.

The inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo was launched in 2018 to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, fraud and other allegations in the public sector.