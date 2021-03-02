WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe back at state capture inquiry
The Commission hearS Eskom related evidence from the Former Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Brian Molefe at 10h00 on Tuesday, 02 March 2021.
The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday hear testimony from former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.
Molefe's testimony was abruptly halted when commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings due to a Covid-19 case.
During his testimony in January, Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa in the capture of Eskom by Glencore — a company of which he was once a shareholder.
Molefe had accused Ramaphosa of having acted as a political shield and chief lobbyist for the interests of the foreign company. According to him, Ramaphosa had done this through his then position as chairperson of Eskom's “war room”, to which the Eskom executive directly reported.
Molefe had also defended his relationship with the Gupta family.