WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe back at state capture inquiry

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Tuesday hear testimony from former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

Molefe's testimony was abruptly halted when commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo adjourned proceedings due to a Covid-19 case.

During his testimony in January, Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa in the capture of Eskom by Glencore — a company of which he was once a shareholder.