Brian Molefe styles his leather backpack at state capture inquiry

Molefe entered the Old Joburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein in high spirits minutes before 10am on Tuesday. Clad in a grey suit, white shirt and grey and white tie, Molefe seemed to almost bounce in, with his hands tucked in his pockets as though he was a random guy walking the streets.

Confident, Molefe greeted every commission staffer he came across on the way to the witness box.

Five minutes before the 10am official starting time of the hearing, Molefe settled comfortably in the hot seat and took final instructions from his legal team, led by senior counsel advocate Thabani Masuku.

The inquiry registrar shouted “all rise” when the inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, emerged from his chambers to assume his position in what used to be the chair of the council speaker.

Evidence leader advocate Pule Seleka recapped from Molefe’s previous testimony before picking up from where it left off. However, he failed to mention the highlight of that first appearance, namely the implication of President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Molefe made sure to remind the inquiry.

“Just as we are recapping, I want to remind the chairperson that I made a statement making substantive allegations to the extent that Glencore had been trying to extort R8bn from Eskom,” Molefe said as he fired his first salvo.

“The current president [Ramaphosa] had been made a shareholder in Optimum. Glencore and Optimum are at the centre of what happened at Eskom. I am saying this now because while we were recapping this was not mentioned. I hope that it is not being swept under the carpet and conveniently being forgotten.”