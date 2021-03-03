He disrespected my authority, state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo says of acting DG's Zondo testimony

Dlodlo, however, slammed Ndlozi's assertions that she was incompetent.

She told the sitting that her move to block Jafta from testifying was not an attempt to silence him from talking about the fight against corruption and counterespionage.

“This was an attempt of trying to ensure that information that is placed before the commission is credible and it has been verified. In this instance, as you can see from my presentation, this was not verified and this was not credible,” said Dlodlo.

She said she had every responsibility to ensure that the people of the country knew the truth when half-truths were given to the Zondo commission.

“I do not want to set a narrative that judges are bribed in SA because I have no evidence to that effect. That 'Project Justice' [the code name for the alleged operation to bribe judges] was given to our department by a discredited peddler. And one of the things I am trying to stop is for this department using peddlers that come with information that intend to break the bone of our democracy,” said Dlodlo.

TimesLIVE