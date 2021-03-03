IN QUOTES | ‘There was a campaign to taint us as Gupta people’: Brian Molefe tells state capture inquiry

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe said there was a campaign to taint him as a Gupta ally, a claim he denied during his testimony on Tuesday before the state capture inquiry.

Molefe explained why he refused to buy coal from Glencore-owned Optimum Coal Mine after it proposed to increase the price of coal from R150 per ton to R500 in May 2015.

He described the price increase as “preposterous and illegal”, and said this went against an existing agreement in which Optimum had committed to selling coal to Eskom for R150 per ton until 2018.

Here are six quotes from his testimony:

No coal shortage

“SA has 400 years of coal underground. There is no shortage of coal. What there may be a shortage of is human beings to extract that coal and feed Eskom. There’s no reason coal should be expensive for Eskom. People instill fear in Eskom and say there’s a shortage of coal.”