Scopa to investigate Eskom boss De Ruyter over 'very serious' claims of impropriety

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is set to face a parliamentary investigation over allegations of impropriety made by the company’s suspended chief procurement officer, Solly Tshitangano.

Parliament's public finance watchdog, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), is set to institute the investigation into De Ruyter. This follows the suspension of a scheduled appearance by the beleaguered state-owned company and its government shareholder representative, the public enterprises department, before the committee on Wednesday morning.

The meeting was meant to discuss applications that Eskom had made to the National Treasury to deviate from normal procurement processes in the first two quarters of the financial year that ended in 2021, as well its latest financial results, which saw the troubled entity lose R20bn.

But the meeting was called off because Scopa received a letter from Tshitangano that had a material bearing on matters set for discussion at the meeting.

Tshitangano’s letter, which was sent to public enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi and copied to Scopa, detailed a number of irregularities allegedly committed by De Ruyter.

MPs serving on Scopa also said they wanted to quiz Tshitangano about the deviation applications, saying that it would get legal advice on whether it could call him to appear before it despite his suspension.