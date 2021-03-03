Politics

WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe continues testimony at state capture inquiry

03 March 2021 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will on Wednesday continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.

When he was questioned why Eskom dumped Glencore-owned Optimum Coal Mine and Exxaro in favour of Gupta-owned Tegeta, Molefe said the two companies, which had 40-year contracts with the power utility, had been strong-arming the state-owned entity with impunity, and he had stopped them.


Molefe said unlike Eskom CEOs before him, he was “not scared of white people”. He said this was why he was determined to stop Optimum and Exxaro in their tracks because the two companies were white-owned.

“Why buy coal for R500 when you can get it for R450? There is a man in Newcastle who asked police minister Bheki Cele the other day ‘nibasabani abelungu’ (why are you scared of white people)?” said Molefe.

