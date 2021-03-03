WATCH LIVE | Brian Molefe continues testimony at state capture inquiry

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will on Wednesday continue his testimony at the state capture inquiry.

When he was questioned why Eskom dumped Glencore-owned Optimum Coal Mine and Exxaro in favour of Gupta-owned Tegeta, Molefe said the two companies, which had 40-year contracts with the power utility, had been strong-arming the state-owned entity with impunity, and he had stopped them.