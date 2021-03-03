'We are going to have to work together across party lines': Steenhuisen on 'working with the ANC'

DA leader John Steenhuisen says working with the ANC does not mean the two parties would be in a formal coalition.

“It could mean a working arrangement around how we get majorities in places like parliament,” he said on Wednesday.

Steenhuisen, however, says his party's primary focus was to get the ANC below 50% where it governed and not to enter into a coalition agreement with it.

“We've got to get them out of power, to lose power so that the glue of patronage doesn't hold them together any more and it will give the reformers space to be able to strike out in the new direction.”

Steenhuisen said there has to come a time when the reformers in the ANC and the rational centre (DA) come together to act in the best interest of the country.

He was speaking in a DA special broadcast on social media after a Sunday Times report at the weekend, which said Steenhuisen had opened the door to a possible coalition with the ANC should there be a stalemate in the 2024 elections.