‘We can never get used to death, whether sudden or gradual’: Ndlozi mourns the loss of his ‘sister’

03 March 2021 - 10:10
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is heartbroken after his cousin died this week. File photo.
Image: Brian Witbooi/The Herald

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is mourning the death of a close family member who died on Monday.

Mbuyiseni shared the news on Tuesday, saying the deceased, without getting sick, fell on the floor and drew her last breath.

Ndlozi shared that he grew up in a big family made up of his cousins, and said their deaths over the years was heartbreaking.

“Growing up in a big family, everyone living under one roof, generation to generation,  until you grow up and they die one after the other,” he said.

“People may think you are lying because how can you have such a big family, but though they are cousins, they are proximal and so is their death.”

A “brokenhearted” Ndlozi described the news of his cousin’s death, who he called his sister, as “struck with its envious cruelty”.

“My sister (cousin) woke up yesterday, without ever getting sick. She fell on the floor and gave her last breath. We can never get used to death, whether sudden or gradual, regardless of age; it is always a bitter pill to swallow. This time, it struck with its envious cruelty,” said Ndlozi.

This is the second time Nldozi has publicly shared news about a family member’s death.

Last year, he shared that his cousin, Duduzile Dlamini, was brutally murdered in Orange Farm. 

Ndlozi said on Twitter Dlamini was murdered in front of her five-year-old daughter.

On social media, many of the politician’s followers comforted him with words of condolence and encouragement.

Here is a snapshot of what was said this week:

