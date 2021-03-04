DA wants vote recount in motion of no confidence against premier David Makhura

The DA in the Gauteng legislature has called into question the results of a motion of no confidence vote against premier David Makhura held earlier this week.

DA chief whip Mike Moriarty said in a statement on Thursday that he had written to speaker Ntombi Mekgwe to ask for a recount of votes.

The DA had initially asked for a vote via a secret ballot against Makhura, who is also facing internal fights within his own party.

The motion of no confidence against him was motivated by recent revelations about the involvement of his office in the personal protective equipment corruption scandal.

“The DA has written to the speaker in the Gauteng provincial legislature for the rules committee to review the original vote of the motion of no confidence in premier Makhura from earlier this week, and institute a recount.

“The DA has raised concern regarding the total number of votes that were recorded, and how the voting process in a hybrid plenary structure takes place,” said Moriarty.