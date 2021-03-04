Politics

'I feel so blessed to have had you by my side,' Herman Mashaba tells his wife on their 39th anniversary

04 March 2021 - 11:51
From left to right: Rhulani, Khensani, Herman and Connie Mashaba.
Image: Instagram/Herman Mashaba

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba and his wife Connie are celebrating their 39th wedding anniversary.

He shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday. 

Mashaba posted pictures of their journey together, including from their wedding day nearly 40 years ago.

He said tying the knot was one of the best decisions he's ever made. He was 22 years old when they got married and Connie was 20, he said.

Many shared congratulatory messages, with some saying they were inspired by their love story.

Last year, Mashaba also paid tribute to his wife, on their 38th anniversary. He shared a picture from their wedding day which he captioned: “I owe so much to you. I would never have been the man I am today, without your love and support.”

