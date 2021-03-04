IN QUOTES | From getting the ANC under 50% to winning outright majority — Zille, Steenhuisen talk coalitions

DA leader John Steenhuisen and chairperson of the party's federal council Helen Zille said political parties should unite, based on their common values and governance goals.

The leaders opened up about their stance on coalition governments and realigning politics to serve the interests of the public.

Steenhuisen and Zille spoke during the DA's live broadcast on Wednesday.

Steenhuisen said while the DA's main goal is to win municipalities with an outright majority, the party is open to working with opposition parties that share their vision, should they not get the majority.

In cases where parties cannot find common ground, he said the DA would remain the opposition.

Here are six quotes from the discussion:

Coalitions work on common values — Steenhuisen

“Our first priority is to win outright in as many municipalities as possible. Where we don't win a majority, we've got to make that judgment call on a case-by-case basis on what is best in that particular scenario to make sure that the citizens get the best possible government and deal.”

South Africans have an alternative — Steenhuisen

“I'm committed to the DA getting into the Union Buildings so that we can make sure we establish that foothold and are able to show South Africans that there is another way to do things. We don't have to be trapped in this terrible situation that we find ourselves in.”

The DA's plan ahead of local government elections — Steenhuisen

“At a local level, we will make sure that we liberate as many towns and cities from poverty and crumbling services that they are currently experiencing under failed governments, by making sure that we vote those governments out by bringing governing parties under 50% and start to effect change there.”