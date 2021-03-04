Protecting whistle-blowers 'critical' in corruption fight, says Zondo after witness breaks down at commission

The state capture inquiry chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, is worried that there is no adequate cushioning of whistle-blowers against ruined livelihoods and other traumas.

Zondo expressed his concern on Thursday during the closing of the testimony of former Trillian Management Consulting CEO, Bianca Goodson. This after Goodson broke down in tears as she explained how being a state capture whistle-blower had ruined her life.

Goodson said she left Trillian after her discovery of the company's involvement in unorthodox business practices that aided the state capture project. She left her job at the company only after three months, something that had not happened before in her career.

“I never went back to Trillian, I never waited for them to push me out. I resigned and I walked away,” a teary Goodson said. “And as soon as I could, I helped law-enforcement agencies. The first person I approached was the public protector. After that it was the parliamentary inquiry. I have become a walking evidence docket ever since blowing the whistle. And my life has been ruined.”