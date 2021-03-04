War of words between DA's Phumzile Van Damme & EFF's Nazier Paulsen over alleged threats of violence

DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has slammed EFF MP Nazier Paulsen for allegedly threatening to beat her up in parliament.

The alleged incident took place earlier this week during a hybrid sitting of the National Assembly.

Paulsen and Van Damme were both told to leave the sitting after tensions boiled over.

Addressing the issue on Twitter on Wednesday, Van Damme said Paulsen had threatened to beat her up during the verbal squabble.

According to Van Damme, she told deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli about the threat but instead of taking it up, he told her she was “provocative,” and that's when she was kicked out of the house.

“One day I will tell the story of the PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) I’ve battled over the last 2 years as twice having to defend myself as two men held me, threatening to beat me up, busting my lip and another time a man wrangled my phone out of my hand. Paulsen's threat to beat me up triggered my PTSD,” said Van Damme.