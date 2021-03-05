Bheki Cele mounts challenge on Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office of top cop

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering his options as pressure mounts for him to suspend under-fire police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed to TimesLIVE that Ramaphosa had received a request from police minister Bheki Cele for an inquiry into Sitole’s fitness to hold office.

“The president is applying his mind to a request from the minister of police to establish an inquiry into the fitness of the national commissioner of police to hold office. Given the implications of this request for the leadership of the SA Police Service, the president is taking care to ensure he has all the information he needs to make an informed decision on this matter,” said Seale.

If Ramaphosa goes ahead with the inquiry, this would be the third police commissioner to go through such a process and possibly vacate the position unceremoniously.

Cele himself, before becoming police minister, was removed through an inquiry and so was his successor, Riah Phiyega.