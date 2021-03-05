Defence minister appoints team to probe R125m drug purchase from Cuba

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a task team to investigate the SA National Defence Force’s (SANDF) controversial purchase of Interferon-B from Cuba to boost the immune systems of members deployed on the front line against Covid-19.

Hawks officers and officials from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) were involved in a standoff with the military in January when they attempted confiscate stores of the drug from the army health services depot in Pretoria.

The military paid R125m for three consignments of the drug, purchased from Cuba in April last year, in a controversy which has embroiled defence intelligence.

The auditor-general flagged several concerns about the procurement of the drug.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she had appointed an external task team to investigate allegations about the purchase of the drug.