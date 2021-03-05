IN QUOTES | Cyril Ramaphosa says the digital revolution needs to focus on rural communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa said rural areas must not be left behind as SA moves towards the digital revolution.

The president said the Covid-19 pandemic had changed how people work, meet and conduct businesses.

Ramaphosa addressed the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders at the Old Assembly Chamber in parliament on Thursday.

He said the private sector often focuses on urban areas, leaving rural communities behind.

Here are six quotes from his address:

Rural communities must go digital

“It is in this regard that some of the more important economic recovery processes, such as the digital revolution, that must take place in our country also need to be focused on rural communities. Quite often the temptation, and it is the temptation that even private sector companies that usually control this fall into, they will tend to focus on the urban areas and leave out the rural areas.”