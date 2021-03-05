Investigation into company linked to Zweli Mkhize associates is ongoing, parliament told

Health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi told parliament the department is co-operating with a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into a company linked to associates of health minister Zweli Mkhize.

Daily Maverick broke the story of how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

The contract is worth R82m, and is now subject to a SIU investigation.

According to the publication, Digital Vibes won the tender irregularly and later employed Tahera Mather, a long-serving spokesperson and alleged family friend of Mkhize, as a consultant. It said the company also appointed a former assistant to the minister, Naadhira Mitha.

The same company, the publication reported, had scored a tender while Mkhize was minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

Mkhize previously told the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) he had welcomed the SIU investigation.