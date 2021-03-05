J&J vaccine being administered is not formally registered with health products authority

“That product was delivered to SA and unfortunately a few days after the vaccine was delivered, the results of the trials in SA came out.

“It showed that, specifically when tested against the 501Y.V2 variant which is prominent in our country, it was found to be not very effective at 22% and that is where the problem came.”

As a result, the government had to look at what else was available for SA.

“The only other vaccine which was tested in terms of phase three in South Africa and had shown to also be effective against the 501Y.V2 variant was the J&J vaccine.”

The government then immediately entered into discussions with J&J.

“We asked if they had any stock of this vaccine which had shown to be effective, including against the 501Y.V2 variant. J&J indicated that as part of their studies, there was very limited stock remaining which they used for the human trials in SA.”

J&J also indicated they had more stock in other countries around the world where most of the trials were being done.

“They said they would be able to bring in their stock to be used in SA while we are waiting for full registration of the J&J vaccine and while we were waiting for the orders being made. The only other order which was concluded was for the AstraZeneca vaccine.”

Phaahla said the agreement with J&J was that the doses remaining around the world, as part of their trial, would be collected, labelled and brought to SA.

“This was so we could use them in the meantime while we wait for further orders of registered vaccines.”