ONE YEAR OF COVID-19 | ‘Mistakes were made, lessons were learnt’: Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the Covid-19 crisis has been a rough year-long journey for SA in which mistakes were made, lessons were learnt and achievements were made.

He was speaking at Greys Hospital in Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning when the provincial government and health department hosted an event to mark a year since the coronavirus hit the country.

Mkhize paid tribute to the more than 50,000 people who have lost their lives to Covid-19, including political analyst Karima Brown, who died of Covid-related complications on Thursday.

“We are here to look back at the year and thank all South Africans for the fearless manner in which they approached the fight against Covid-19.

“Exactly a year ago, I had the unenviable position of briefing the president that we had our first case of Covid-19. It’s been a long journey since then. I want to convey my deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones.

“I look back on the day filled with anxiety and trepidation. I had to call the president and say, ‘Mr President, this is the call I wish I never had to make’.”