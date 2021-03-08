DA to lodge human rights complaint against police and lab over DNA test backlog

The DA is to lodge a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against police and the National Forensic Science Laboratory (NFSL) over worsening backlogs in DNA testing.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield said his party believed the failure to keep the NFSL operating smoothly was a human rights violation on the part of the SAPS as victims suffered the indignity of waiting for justice while living in perpetual fear.

Parliament's portfolio committee on police has called for urgent solutions to the dysfunctional NFSL. It has tasked the newly appointed national forensic oversight and ethics board with fixing the mess.

The committee heard that the test backlog had increased from 117,000 in December to nearly 173,000 this week.

Whitfield said: “SAPS forensic division is clearly still haunted by the corruption scandals stretching back years to when Khomotso Phahlane was still head of the division. It has now become clear that minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole have together failed to restore the integrity of the forensic division and purge it of the ghost of Phahlane. They must therefore be held accountable for their role in this crisis.”

He said his party had raised the alarm about the issue in 2019 when the case exhibit backlog was less than 100,000.

“In November last year the figure reached over 117,000 and SAPS presented an unrealistic turnaround plan which has failed to deliver any tangible outcomes in its first four months,” he said.

Whitfield said: “We believe that it is therefore critical for the SAHRC to investigate this matter with urgency.”