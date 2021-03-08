Future of first-year NSFAS students bleak, but all returning will be funded — Blade Nzimande

The future of thousands of first-time prospective students who have applied for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) remains bleak, as the scheme grapples with the affect of Covid-19, budget cuts and the deteriorating economy.

This is according to the higher education minister Blade Nzimande, speaking on Monday.

Nzimande said the scheme was unable to confirm funding eligibility for the students at this stage, despite some institutions already forging ahead with registration and induction programmes.

“I am aware that this has caused great anxiety for prospective students and their families given that registration processes and induction programmes are already under way in some institutions. This situation has put considerable pressure on our institutions, which have been unable to finalise their registration and admission processes,” he said.

Explaining the reasons behind the funding shortfall, the minister said problems the scheme grappled with were largely — though not exclusively — as a result of Covid-19.