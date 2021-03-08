WATCH | Video of Mbalula defending Magashule resurfaces as some call him a ‘political flip-flopper’

A video of transport minister Fikile Mbalula defending Ace Magashule has resurfaced on social media as many called him out for being a “political flip-flopper”.

In the video, Mbalula can be heard saying the ANC made no mistake when it elected Magashule as secretary-general. He attributed the decision to Magashule’s struggle credentials.

He made the remarks in 2018 during the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

On Sunday Mbalula criticised Magashule in response to a Sunday Times report in which the secretary-general called on ANC MPs to oppose the DA-sponsored motion of no confidence against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Mbalula took to Twitter to oppose Magashule’s view and even questioned his leadership.