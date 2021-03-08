WATCH | Video of Mbalula defending Magashule resurfaces as some call him a ‘political flip-flopper’
A video of transport minister Fikile Mbalula defending Ace Magashule has resurfaced on social media as many called him out for being a “political flip-flopper”.
In the video, Mbalula can be heard saying the ANC made no mistake when it elected Magashule as secretary-general. He attributed the decision to Magashule’s struggle credentials.
He made the remarks in 2018 during the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
On Sunday Mbalula criticised Magashule in response to a Sunday Times report in which the secretary-general called on ANC MPs to oppose the DA-sponsored motion of no confidence against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mbalula took to Twitter to oppose Magashule’s view and even questioned his leadership.
Fikile Mbalula, a Man without honor and principle. pic.twitter.com/6Gn9X0C2kf— Marxist (@Kgomo389) March 7, 2021
“Ace Magashule is wrong to suggest Mkhwebane can’t be removed. Yes, as a friend to Mkhwebane he can express that view but not on behalf of the ANC.”
In another tweet, Mbalula called Mkhwebane a hired gun.
Magashule told the Sunday Times the motion against Mkhwebane was an attempt by the opposition to divide the ruling party. He described the DA as an “enemy” and said members of the ruling party cannot vote with it on matters of principle.
Mbalula also criticised Magashule for calling the opposition party enemies.
In the same clip, Mbalula can be heard saying the state capture inquiry is a “place for everyone to urinate there and [is for people] who are actually bored”.
Last month, Mbalula weighed in on former president Jacob Zuma’s refusal to appear before the inquiry despite an order from the Constitutional Court instructing him to do so. Mbalula said the former president will lose nothing if he appears before the inquiry.
“Umsholozi will lose nothing by going to the commission nothing.”
He said those who supported Zuma’s defiance were misleading the former president because the law would be “properly applied”.
On social media, some called Mbalula “a joke” and others said he is “a hypocrite”.