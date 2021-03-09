Faux camo and embarrassing the ANC: DA’s Mazzone shades Niehaus

There are plenty of shots to go around this week and no politician is safe.

Case in point? The uniform worn by Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus was dragged when DA MP Natasha Mazzone suggested it was “fake” in a war of words between the two.

It started when Niehaus weighed in on the DA’s decision to lodge a complaint with the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) against the ANC and the EFF over last month’s eNCA mask saga.

Mazzone said the DA would lay a complaint against the two parties for what she called “race-baiting”.

“The DA unequivocally believes racism and discrimination should be condemned without fear or favour. However, the race-baiting by the ANC and EFF has no place within SA’s democratic society,” she said.