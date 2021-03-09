From blaming Thuli Madonsela to visiting the Guptas, SA reacts to Brian Molefe’s state capture testimony

Former Eskom and Transnet boss Brian Molefe had South Africans talking on social media after his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Molefe was quizzed about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family and their alleged influence in his appointment as CEO of Eskom and Transnet.

Molefe, who admitted to knowing the Guptas “well” and regularly visiting their Saxonwold compound, was asked by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh whether he felt betrayed by the Guptas when they fled SA as allegations of crime mounted against them.