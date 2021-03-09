From blaming Thuli Madonsela to visiting the Guptas, SA reacts to Brian Molefe’s state capture testimony
Former Eskom and Transnet boss Brian Molefe had South Africans talking on social media after his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.
Molefe was quizzed about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family and their alleged influence in his appointment as CEO of Eskom and Transnet.
Molefe, who admitted to knowing the Guptas “well” and regularly visiting their Saxonwold compound, was asked by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh whether he felt betrayed by the Guptas when they fled SA as allegations of crime mounted against them.
He said he felt betrayed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela because she failed to protect him, but he did not feel betrayed by the Guptas.
“I feel I was done in by the public protector, the person who was supposed to protect me from this onslaught that happened in the absence of evidence,” he said.
Asked how many times he had gone to the Gupta compound, he responded: “I don’t know. Numerous times. I can’t remember. It was eight or nine years ago.”
Molefe told inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo: “There was a live issue we had reason to discuss, which was the formation of the bank or the purchase of a bank. We had tried to do it before I went to Transnet and after I had left, there would be an occasion to talk about a development.”
He said Madonsela “opened fire” on everyone who went to the Gupta residence without asking why they were there. He said he would only feel betrayed by the Guptas when there is conclusive evidence supporting the allegations against them.
Here are some of the reactions to his testimony:
#StateCaptureInquiry why would you force someone to feel "betrayed" when findings are yet to be made?— Mapula Milli (@MapulaMokgosang) March 8, 2021
Brian Molefe is a clown 🤡 that was used by the guptas. There is no black excellence here. Now Indian boys are enjoying money in Dubai and he is sweating in his oversized suits at #StateCaptureInquiry. Smh— Lethabo (@Cheetahplains) March 8, 2021
"Do you feel betrayed by the Guptas?" - Adv Myburgh— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) March 8, 2021
"I feel betrayed by the Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. She was the public protector who didn't protect me and dragged my name over coal without evidence" - Brian Molefe#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/oZiYMYVYAa
Zondo says the Guptas fled the country— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) March 8, 2021
Molefe says Bushiri also illegally left the country!
I didn't see that coming!!!#StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/m8wCaTGDqY
How do intelligent people like Brian Molefe, become tea boys to people like Atul and his brothers?— Errol (@errolbsk) March 8, 2021
Anton and Zondo thought Brian Molefe would fall in their trap and say he feels betrayed by the Guptas, phela by saying so he would've rubber stamped their premeditated guilty version report, kanti k'dala wayibona le shandis uTa Brian, wathi I feel betrayed Thuli Madonsela. 🤣🤣— I-AM-BLACK-FIRST (@mphikzo) March 8, 2021
Brian Molefe: Chair, why does the Commission place so much value on Mcebisi Jonas' hearsay statement which isn't corroborated (taken as gospel truth); where my answers and statements are subjected to all manner of scrutiny? #StateCaptureInquiry #Transnet— Thato (@still_Thato) March 8, 2021
Brian Molefe is very intelligent.#ProudBlack— Hands off her Majesty Mkhwebane (@iwontkeepquiet7) March 8, 2021
If the Guptas recommended Brian Molefe for appointment at Transnet, then we must give them credit of being geniuses in spoting talent. Maybe that's why the Guptas were close to all past SA Presiden's.— Wonderboy Peters (@PetersWonderboy) March 8, 2021