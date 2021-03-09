Politics

From blaming Thuli Madonsela to visiting the Guptas, SA reacts to Brian Molefe’s state capture testimony

09 March 2021 - 18:00
Former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe said he felt betrayed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela because she 'failed to protect' him. File photo.
Former Eskom and Transnet CEO Brian Molefe said he felt betrayed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela because she 'failed to protect' him. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former Eskom and Transnet boss Brian Molefe had South Africans talking on social media after his testimony at the state capture inquiry on Monday.

Molefe was quizzed about his relationship with the controversial Gupta family and their alleged influence in his appointment as CEO of Eskom and Transnet.

Molefe, who admitted to knowing the Guptas “well” and regularly visiting their Saxonwold compound, was asked by evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh whether he felt betrayed by the Guptas when they fled SA as allegations of crime mounted against them.

The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe

Who’s the boss? Sparks fly as advocate Anton Myburgh leads evidence against state capture accused Brian Molefe
Politics
1 day ago

He said he felt betrayed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela because she failed to protect him, but he did not feel betrayed by the Guptas.

“I feel I was done in by the public protector, the person who was supposed to protect me from this onslaught that happened in the absence of evidence,” he said.

Asked how many times he had gone to the Gupta compound, he responded: “I don’t know. Numerous times. I can’t remember. It was eight or nine years ago.”


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

Molefe told inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo: “There was a live issue we had reason to discuss, which was the formation of the bank or the purchase of a bank. We had tried to do it before I went to Transnet and after I had left, there would be an occasion to talk about a development.”

He said Madonsela “opened fire” on everyone who went to the Gupta residence without asking why they were there. He said he would only feel betrayed by the Guptas when there is conclusive evidence supporting the allegations against them.

Here are some of the reactions to his testimony:

MORE:

‘My career doesn’t need help’: Brian Molefe on allegations of being earmarked for top cabinet job

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe told the state capture inquiry that his career did not need external influence to flourish, contradicting claims by ...
Politics
6 days ago

WATCH | Jabs at Ramaphosa & 'bogeyman' coal suppliers: highlights of Molefe's visit to state capture inquiry

Former Eskom group CEO Brian Molefe returned to the state capture inquiry this week to complete his testimony.
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  2. ANC holds ‘positive’ video meeting with Zuma after last-minute about-turn Politics
  3. The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe Politics
  4. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X