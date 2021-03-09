Mmusi Maimane slams 'minister of acting' Fikile Mbalula for his 'hired gun' jab at Busisiwe Mkhwebane
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane told transport minister Fikile Mbalula to walk the talk after he called public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a “hired gun” during his Twitter rant on Sunday.
“Don’t throw stones when you are the minister of acting. 100% service delivery online but in the real world, dololo,” said Maimane.
Mbalula called Mkhwebane a “hired gun” in response to a Sunday Times report where ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule called on members of the ruling party to oppose the DA sponsored motion of no confidence against Mkhwebane.
Don’t throw stones when you are the minister of acting.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 8, 2021
100% service delivery online but in the real world dololo. https://t.co/g6Vyx2y5bL
No. She must go through the process and if she is found to be unfit she must be removed.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 8, 2021
I am merely pointing out that we must also look at who is throwing stones from glass acting houses. ANC is full of people who are part of the problem acting like they are the solution.
Mbalula hit back at Maimane, saying he had been “fired for incompetence”.
Maimane resigned from the DA in October 2019.
Maimane refuted Mbalula's claim, saying he left the official opposition for “well-documented reasons” and that he has no regrets.
Fired? Uyaxoka.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 8, 2021
I left for well documented reasons and I have no regrets. It’s been good for my skin and peace of mind.
I can see from the petty insults that you are hurt that I called out your acting. Go act for “the River” they are looking for talented actors like you.