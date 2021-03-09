Politics

Mmusi Maimane slams 'minister of acting' Fikile Mbalula for his 'hired gun' jab at Busisiwe Mkhwebane

09 March 2021 - 07:04
Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane told transport minister Fikile Mbalula to walk the talk after he called public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a “hired gun” during his Twitter rant on Sunday.

Don’t throw stones when you are the minister of acting. 100% service delivery online but in the real world, dololo,” said Maimane.

Mbalula called Mkhwebane a “hired gun” in response to a Sunday Times report where ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule called on members of the ruling party to oppose the DA sponsored motion of no confidence against Mkhwebane.

Mbalula hit back at Maimane, saying he had been “fired for incompetence”.

Maimane resigned from the DA in October 2019.

Maimane refuted Mbalula's claim, saying he left the official opposition for “well-documented reasons” and that he has no regrets.

