Politics

Ramaphosa authorises SIU probe into graft at Limpopo municipality

09 March 2021 - 14:29
Mogalakwena local municipality in Limpopo is under administration after serious corruption allegations over the past decade. Stock photo.
Mogalakwena local municipality in Limpopo is under administration after serious corruption allegations over the past decade. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ LE MOAL OLIVIER

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe alleged corruption and maladministration at the troubled Mogalakwena local municipality in the Limpopo town of Mokopane.

Ramaphosa signed a proclamation authorising the SIU to investigate corruption allegations running into millions of rand and maladministration at the municipality.

Mogalakwena is under administration after serious corruption allegations over the past decade which have resulted in at least six mayors being shown the door.

Some of the allegations of maladministration include R3bn in unauthorised expenditure in the last three financial years.

Ramaphosa’s proclamation gives the SIU powers to investigate financial transactions at the municipality, dating back to April 2016.

Hawks seize R1.4m luxury car in Limpopo corruption investigation

The Hawks in Limpopo have seized a vehicle worth R1.4m in Mokopane as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption in the ...
News
5 months ago

According to the proclamation, the SIU will probe:

  • serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the municipality;
  • improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the municipality;
  • unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;
  • unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive acts, transactions, measures or practices having a bearing upon state property; and
  • intentional or negligent loss of public money or damage to public property.

The investigation would be done in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The Mokgalwakwena municipality in under the control of the ANC.

In addition, the SIU has also been granted further powers to investigate the affairs of the Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL).

The RAL investigation would look into the procurement of goods and services, increases in the fees paid to its board chairperson, payment of salaries and fees of board members “contrary to applicable legislation, manuals, guidelines, practice notes, circulars or instructions issued by the National Treasury or the relevant provincial treasury”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU receives documents on its probe on company linked to health minister Zweli Mkhize

The Special Investigating Unit has received documents it requested from the health department in its probe of an R82m tender issued to a company ...
News
1 week ago

Special Tribunal dismisses bid to challenge its jurisdiction in R40m Beitbridge border fence saga

The Special Tribunal has dismissed an application by two contractors allegedly involved in the R40m Beitbridge border fence project, challenging its ...
News
1 week ago

Former agriculture department CFO can get his pension after tribunal finds interdict has lapsed

The Special Tribunal has declared that the interdict not to pay the pension fund of former chief financial officer of the department of agriculture ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  2. ANC holds ‘positive’ video meeting with Zuma after last-minute about-turn Politics
  3. The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe Politics
  4. Brian Molefe: my beef was that I refused to be bullied by white people Politics

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars
X