Senior IFP leader under investigation for comments about Prince Buthelezi

The IFP’s national executive committee (NEC) has decided to place its deputy secretary-general Albert Mncwango on a leave of absence pending an investigation into comments he allegedly made about Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

While it is not yet clear what Mncwango said, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said on February 22 the NEC received a video clip of Mncwango, who is also mayor in the Nongoma municipality, addressing a party meeting in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Hlengwa said some of his comments were met with serious concern by the NEC.

“At its meeting on March 1, the NEC considered the matter and heard the explanation from the deputy secretary-general (DSG). It was resolved the NEC will launch an investigation, led by the secretary-general, into comments by the DSG and the circumstances which characterised the meeting he addressed,” he said.

“It was also resolved to grant the DSG a 30-day leave of absence with immediate effect from all party-related responsibilities and activities, pending such investigation.”

Hlengwa said the leave of absence would not affect Mncwango’s duties as mayor of Nongoma.

When contacted, Mncwango laughed and referred TimesLIVE back to Hlengwa on the matter.

TimesLIVE