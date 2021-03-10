IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa urges SA to put action behind 'buy local' message

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged South Africans to put action behind the “buy local” message, saying preaching is not enough.

Ramaphosa delivered the virtual keynote address at the Proudly South African Summit and Expo 2021 on Tuesday.

He said given the global economic climate, SA could anticipate decreased demand for goods, products and services, even from traditional export markets.

Ramaphosa said the government, state-owned enterprises, businesses, individuals and leaders need to set an example and ensure that local products are used.