WATCH LIVE | Siyabonga Gama to testify at state capture inquiry after Brian Molefe concludes testimony

10 March 2021 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE

Former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe is expected to conclude tabling his evidence at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, after which his predecessor Siyabonga Gama will resume his testimony. 

On Tuesday, Molefe insisted SA was on the right track in pursuing a nuclear build project which was abandoned owing to controversy during Jacob Zuma’s time in the Union Buildings.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

He was responding to a question why he never exercised his right to state his version of events when Rule 3.3 notices were sent to him, among them being those about minister Pravin Gordhan’s testimony.

The inquiry’s focus has been on establishing why the state-owned entity paid a R17m settlement to Gama in 2011.

The inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa go after former Transnet board members who supported Gama’s settlement payment

Among the misconduct claims were that Gama signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.

Politics
Politics
Opinion & Analysis
