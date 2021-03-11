Blade Nzimande criticised for blaming Jacob Zuma's free education announcement amid Wits protest
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande ruffled feathers on social media on Wednesday after accusing former president Jacob Zuma of “causing problems” for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) with his announcement of free higher education in 2017.
The SABC reported Nzimande accused Zuma of undermining the findings of the Heher commission which found that SA cannot afford free tertiary education. The commission was established in January 2016 and released its findings in November 2017.
Zuma made the announcement at the ANC's national conference in Nasrec, a month after the commission released its report. It had recommended that students at TVET colleges receive free education and prescribed government-backed loans for university students.
Nzimande said the announcement “messed NSFAS big time” and overburdened the scheme with beneficiaries.
“It increased the number of NSFAS beneficiaries and what was worse with that decision, it ignored the work that was done by the Heher commission and the transitional measures. That's why we have agreed with the Treasury now that it will go back to the Heher commission,” said Nzimande.
The criticism against the minister comes as Wits University students protest against what they call financial exclusion. The students are also calling for NSFAS to confirm funding for students.
On Monday, Nzimande announced that the scheme is experiencing financial shortfalls and is unable to confirm funding eligibility for first-year students. He said returning students will receive funding if they meet the criteria.
The minister said the department presented possible solutions to the cabinet and committed to holding a media briefing on Wednesday to outline its decisions.
TimesLIVE reported on Wednesday that Nzimande said he was not at liberty to speak on behalf of the cabinet and would hold a press briefing during the course of the week.
On the Wits protest, he said he was in contact with the institution and that “95% of all the students who are going to be taken by Wits are already registered”.
Here are some of the reactions on social media:
Blade Nzimande blames President Jacob Zuma for announcing free education what kind of a communist advocates for capitalism?. Budget are political decision. If the government can afford to deploy the army to fight the people, why can't they fund public education?— Shivambu (@Gamuroger) March 10, 2021
Blade Nzimande has been Minister of Higher Education since 2009, (that's 12 years) and he's blaming his failures on a man who was president for only 9 years?#witsprotest #FeesMustFall— Tumelo Warona (@DjNewAfrica) March 10, 2021
Students should reject Blade Nzimande as the minister for higher education. They should make sure he steps down.— ThandekaLo (@ThandekaLo) March 10, 2021
Blade Nzimande says Free Education is a Zuma thing,— EPHRAIM❣️ (@_YourBoy_E) March 10, 2021
#witsprotest pic.twitter.com/XPVIFVTAv8
So useless blade Nzimande fails to do his job and now blames Zuma and some are agreeing with this buffoon! Can't make this sh!t up in this country strue!!!— Mkabayi kaJama (@Mkabayi666) March 10, 2021
It is funny to hear Blade Nzimande blames Zuma for his failure #witsprotest— Inevitable Vulture🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@InevitableVult1) March 10, 2021
So do you that the same Blade Nzimande who today blames Pres Zuma for the education Crisis has been a Minister of Higher Education for over 10 years? pic.twitter.com/CFulzkDhzp— Jed (@Jed38111039) March 10, 2021