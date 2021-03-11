Blade Nzimande criticised for blaming Jacob Zuma's free education announcement amid Wits protest

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande ruffled feathers on social media on Wednesday after accusing former president Jacob Zuma of “causing problems” for the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) with his announcement of free higher education in 2017.

The SABC reported Nzimande accused Zuma of undermining the findings of the Heher commission which found that SA cannot afford free tertiary education. The commission was established in January 2016 and released its findings in November 2017.

Zuma made the announcement at the ANC's national conference in Nasrec, a month after the commission released its report. It had recommended that students at TVET colleges receive free education and prescribed government-backed loans for university students.

Nzimande said the announcement “messed NSFAS big time” and overburdened the scheme with beneficiaries.

“It increased the number of NSFAS beneficiaries and what was worse with that decision, it ignored the work that was done by the Heher commission and the transitional measures. That's why we have agreed with the Treasury now that it will go back to the Heher commission,” said Nzimande.