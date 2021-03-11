Cabinet approves R7bn extra for NSFAS amid heightened student protests

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the challenges, some of which related to the extended academic year and the number of students qualifying for funding due to parents having lost their jobs.

To solve this, cabinet approved additional funding.

“Cabinet has directed that further work must be done to find a more sustainable approach to fund students for their tertiary education. Cabinet remains committed to ensuring that all deserving students are not excluded due to a lack of funding,” Ntshavheni said.

Nzimande welcomed the decision. “NSFAS will now be able to release funds for new students qualifying for NSFAS bursary support. As I already indicated, continuing students who meet the qualifying criteria have already been allowed to register,” he said.

“This process is extremely urgent, as some universities are already starting their academic programmes, and others will be commencing during March and April.”

The decision comes amid heightened student protests which led to the fatal shooting of a bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, outside Wits university on Wednesday.

Both Nzimande and Ntshavheni dismissed allegations that it took ages for government to take action on the student issues. They argued the matter was long in discussion.

The cabinet resolved that funding should be reprioritised from within the department of higher education budget.

“Further reprioritisation can only be considered as part of the medium-term budget process of government, which takes place later this year. This decision has been taken in the context of funding cuts and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Nzimande.

“No NSFAS-qualifying students have been affected by these delays, as universities had agreed to extend the registration period to ensure that students without funding decisions would not be prevented from accessing a place that they qualify for.”