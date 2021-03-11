Contralesa blasts police over shooting of Mthokozisi Ntumba in Joburg

Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) president Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena has lambasted the conduct of the police who shot at protesting Wits students in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba, who died when the police fired rubber bullets at protesting students in Braamfontein.

The students were protesting against the financial exclusion of those with historical debt, and fighting for first-year students who do not know how their tuition will be financed.

Speaking at the National House of Traditional Leaders where President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent state of the nation address is being debated, Mokoena said, “We echo our concern about what happened yesterday in Gauteng where students were shot at and an innocent bystander lost his life.

“Mr President, I think the country wants to hear what is it this government is going to do. If our police have not gone to a workshop or training on how to manage a crowd, it is high time now, my leader, that something be done about it.

“We cannot allow our students who were shot at simply because they want to go to school. That was their crime, as they were chased after as though they were criminals.”

Mokoena said traditional leaders were not happy about the incident.

“We hope that our kids will be able to go to school.”

TimesLIVE