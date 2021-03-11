Politics

Eastern Cape to lose R30bn from its budget

Union says it will fight plan to cut employee budget amid staff shortage

11 March 2021 - 11:20 By Asanda Nini
Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko delivers his budget speech in Bhisho on Wednesday.
Eastern Cape finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko delivers his budget speech in Bhisho on Wednesday.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Close to R30bn will be lost to the Eastern Cape budget between this year and 2024.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said the bulk of these savings will have to come from the compensation of employees.

Currently, 60% of the provincial government's budget goes to wages of public servants, which limits the state's capacity to provide services to citizens, especially in poor communities.

