Eastern Cape to lose R30bn from its budget
Union says it will fight plan to cut employee budget amid staff shortage
11 March 2021 - 11:20
Close to R30bn will be lost to the Eastern Cape budget between this year and 2024.
Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said the bulk of these savings will have to come from the compensation of employees.
Currently, 60% of the provincial government's budget goes to wages of public servants, which limits the state's capacity to provide services to citizens, especially in poor communities.