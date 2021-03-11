Prominent ANC figures in Limpopo due in court over VBS Mutual Bank saga

Two prominent Limpopo ANC figures are due to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Friday on charges related to the VBS Mutual Bank racketeering, fraud and corruption case.

This comes after they were issued with warrants of arrest on Thursday, which led to them deciding to hand themselves over to authorities on Thursday afternoon.

One of them serves in the higher echelons of the ANC provincial executive committee in Limpopo and is known to TimesLIVE but cannot be named as he has not yet appeared in court and pleaded to the charges.

He was issued with a warrant of arrest along with another top ANC Limpopo figure over their alleged involvement in the looting of hundreds of millions of rand from the VBS Mutual Bank.

The official was named in advocate Terry Motau's report as the kingpin that coerced municipalities to invest millions of rand in the now defunct bank. However, the official successfully challenged the report last year.

According to the report, the top official used another ANC person as a conduit to instruct municipalities to make deposits into VBS Mutual Bank.