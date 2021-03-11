Siyabonga Gama was 'ambushed' into meeting the Guptas at home

“He said they had businesses and that at some point we must have a discussion on how Transnet can co-operate with those businesses.

“I was a bit annoyed. The first thing is that I had thought I was going to meet Mr Essa at his offices and we were actually at the boardroom of the Guptas' residence. Had he told me we were going to somebody’s home, I probably would not have agreed.”

Gama said he lambasted Essa when they walked out for ambushing him.

“I expressed my dissatisfaction that he should not ambush me, because I thought he wanted to talk business. He said he thought it would be good for me and Transnet because this family do a lot of business and they are influential.”

Months later, Gama, en route from the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, met Essa in Dubai.

After Dubai, Gama would see Essa at a restaurant, their last encounter.

