Thandi Modise clashes with senior MPs over voting method on Mkhwebane question

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has lambasted parliament's chief whips' forum for trying to usurp her powers in deciding the voting method for next Tuesday's decision on whether to hold an inquiry into public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

She accused the forum of overstepping the mark in making what should have been her decision.

In an uncharacteristic move, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina shot back, telling Modise she was blowing the matter out of proportion.

The chief whips of political parties decided on Wednesday that the standard voting method adopted for hybrid sessions, where MPs vote through their party whips, will be used and that those MPs who want to vote differently to the party would indicate so publicly.

Secretary to the National Assembly Masibulele Xaso told a meeting of the assembly's programme committee that the decision was an affirmation of the current approach to voting, where party whips would indicate the voting positions of their members. The presiding officer would then ask if there’s any member that wants to vote differently from what has been announced by the chief whip or by the whip of the party, he said.