Politics

WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama testifies at state capture commission

Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 9:30am

11 March 2021 - 09:22 By TimesLIVE

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama will on Thursday testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The inquiry’s focus has been on establishing why the state-owned entity paid a R17m settlement to Gama in 2011.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

The inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa go after former Transnet board members who supported Gama’s settlement payment

Among the misconduct claims against him were that Gama signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.

The inquiry is also expected to hear Transnet-related evidence from the parastatal's former CFO, Anoj Singh, and former public enterprises minister, Malusi Gigaba.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway

Molefe came out swinging at the state capture inquiry, but lost on points after a gruelling five days
Politics
14 hours ago

State capture: How former army general 'irregularly' scored R95m from Transnet

Transnet skeletons that are 13 years old have risen to haunt former defence force general Siphiwe Nyanda
Politics
1 month ago

Former Gigaba adviser denies pushing for Gama's reinstatement at Transnet

Siyabonga Mahlangu, former special adviser to then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba, had a lot of explaining to do about two e-mails he ...
Politics
4 months ago

Most read

  1. The egos have landed as Molefe and Myburgh go toe to toe at Zondo probe Politics
  2. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics
  3. ANC holds ‘positive’ video meeting with Zuma after last-minute about-turn Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway Politics

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial,: Evidence discrepancies claimed as original ...
Man dies after police clamp down on protesting Wits students.
X