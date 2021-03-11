WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama testifies at state capture commission
Editor's note: Feed expected to start at 9:30am
Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama will on Thursday testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture.
The inquiry’s focus has been on establishing why the state-owned entity paid a R17m settlement to Gama in 2011.
The inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa go after former Transnet board members who supported Gama’s settlement payment
Among the misconduct claims against him were that Gama signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.
The inquiry is also expected to hear Transnet-related evidence from the parastatal's former CFO, Anoj Singh, and former public enterprises minister, Malusi Gigaba.
TimesLIVE