WATCH LIVE | Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama testifies at state capture commission

The inquiry’s chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, may recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa go after former Transnet board members who supported Gama’s settlement payment

Among the misconduct claims against him were that Gama signed a multimillion-rand contract without reading its terms, insulted his colleagues and ignored board instructions.

The inquiry is also expected to hear Transnet-related evidence from the parastatal's former CFO, Anoj Singh, and former public enterprises minister, Malusi Gigaba.

TimesLIVE