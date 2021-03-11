We want action on your promises, traditional leaders tell Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday received a tongue lashing from traditional leaders during the debate of his recent state of the nation address in parliament.

Members of the National House of Traditional Leaders also debated a speech Ramaphosa delivered last Thursday during the annual official opening of the house.

House deputy chairperson Nkosikazi Nosandi Mhlauli told Ramaphosa that traditional leaders were not interested in merely being listened to, but wanted to see action after that engagement.

“We cannot continue with unfulfilled promises by our government. This is making us to be leaders who do not tell the truth. There were task teams established in 2018 to take the resolutions of 2017 forward, traditional leaders played their part, but government is still stalling even today,” he said.

Mhlauli lambasted Ramaphosa for not making various ministers account or report to the house.

“We have never seen the minister of finance in this house, or just for him joining virtually. We have never seen the minister of trade and industry, yet we have an 'Invest Rural' initiative as a mechanism for economic development, yet we have 'Agrarian Revolution' as a mechanism to uplift economic development in rural areas.”

She said the issue of land remained a challenge for traditional leaders.

Contralesa’s deputy president Kgosi Nyalala Pilane said traditional leaders previously advised Ramaphosa to get an adviser who was also passionate about issues affecting traditional leaders.

“Some of the issues you presented were not entire correct ... Everything that you said was something that could be termed as a report of the house and we expected guidance on how the government sees us moving forward as a sector.

“We feel that in future, Mr President, you need to give directions. We expect your speech to give marching orders and then take stock in the end on whether we have achieved what we said we were going to do and, if not, how we are going to achieve that?”