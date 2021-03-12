IN QUOTES | Blade Nzimande says NSFAS beneficiaries will receive funding for the 2021 academic year

Students can now breathe a sigh of relief as higher education minister Blade Nzimande said the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) will fund students for the 2021 academic year.

The minister briefed the media on Thursday after a meeting with the cabinet regarding the scheme's financial shortfall.

On Monday, Nzimande said NSFAS was unable to confirm funding eligibility for first-year students as it did not have sufficient funds. He cited the country's weak economy and the impact of Covid-19 among other factors.

The minister said the cabinet meeting was not a result of student protest. He said the department became aware of the shortfall last year but its response was delayed by the extended academic year.

Here are six quotes from his briefing

Students are not affected

“No NSFAS qualifying students will be affected by these delays, as universities have agreed to extend the registration period to ensure that students without funding will not be prevented from accessing a place that they qualify for.”

Protests

“Some of the demands that are being received by the government and universities relate to the debt of students who may not be funded by NSFAS but who are struggling to register because they have not been able to pay the debt, but are doing well academically.”

Appealing for calm

“I would also like to appeal for calm at our institutions of higher learning. Where there are matters of dispute and grievances, structures are in place for SRCs and institutional management to engage. I urge that student leaders make use of these mechanisms. We cannot afford to endure disruptions in the 2021 academic year, which is already starting later than usual due to the extended 2020 academic year.”