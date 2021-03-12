IN QUOTES | Malema on why he thinks evidence against him and Ndlozi is being tampered with

EFF leader Julius Malema says there is no case against him and his party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. He alleges there was tampering with the CCTV footage — the main evidence in the charges against the pair.

Malema was addressing the media after he and Ndlozi appeared before the Randburg magistrate's court this week for allegedly assaulting a police officer at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 2018.

The trial has been postponed to July 1, as one of the next state witnesses is sick and the other witnesses were not subpoenaed in time.

Here are five quotes from Malema's address outside court.

No credible evidence

“There is no credible evidence and the state has dismally failed to prove their case.”

A clear conspiracy

“There is a very clear conspiracy around the whole case that people want to arrive at a certain narrative. When you are a state witness, your role is to help the court arrive at a reasonable judgment.”

Evidence being tampered with

“Evidence is being tampered with because they want Malema and Ndlozi guilty by any means possible. Perhaps the removed pictures from the evidence are not in the best interests of AfriForum and ANC.”

Blaming of the ANC and AfriForum

The ANC, through the NPA, are pursuing the same interests as AfriForum and they share similar ideological perspectives. It comes as no shock to us because they even had a press conference at some point. They are working together to eliminate what they see as a political threat.”

Provoked on the day of the assault

“We were clearly provoked [on the day of the assault]. We had all the right to be there. No evidence, until now, is led to prove that we had no right to be there. The onus is on the prosecution to prove that we were not supposed to be there and that we acted in a criminal manner to a point that we engaged in common assault.”