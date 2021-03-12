‘It felt like an earthquake’: Helen Zille avoids injury at 70th celebration

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille is thankful to be alive after narrowly avoiding an injury while dining out on the night of her 70th birthday.

This week Zille shared how the night of her birthday turned into an “adventurous celebration” when a strong wind in Cape Town caused a tree to fall through the roof of the restaurant in which she and her husband, Johann Maree, were dining.

Zille was dining at the Cellars-Hohenort Hotel, where she and her husband were married in 1982.

She said no-one was injured during the incident, saying it “felt like an earthquake”.

“While my husband and I were having dinner at the venue where we got married, the wind brought this 300-year-old oak tree crashing down,” Zille wrote on Facebook.

“It felt like an earthquake as it ripped through the roof and shattered glass. Fortunately no-one was in its direct path. Adventurous celebration.”