KZN calls on presidency to declare state funeral for King Goodwill Zwelithini

The KwaZulu-Natal government has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state funeral for Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Premier Sihle Zikalala told journalists at briefing on Friday that the province has declared a week of mourning, which meant that all private and government engagements would be suspended.

Zikalala said the provincial executive council would visit the royal family on Sunday to offer its condolences.

On Thursday March 18, prayer services will be held throughout the province.

“Government will appoint an interministerial committee that will work with the royal house in preparation for all the activities leading to the burial.”

Zikalala said his office will be guided by the royal family and presidency regarding preparations and logistics for King Zwelithini's final send-off, which will be in accordance with level 1 Covid-19 regulations.