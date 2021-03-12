Politicians slam death of Mthokozisi Ntumba: 'Loss of innocent lives mustn't become our new normal'

Politicians have slammed the outcomes of the Wits fees protest after an innocent bystander, Mthokozisi Ntumba, was shot dead on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was struck in the crossfire while leaving a clinic in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, after the police fired rubber bullets during the student protest.

Ntumba worked as a human settlements planner at the City of Tshwane and had just completed his master’s degree.

His death is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the cause is set to be revealed later in the week.

Speaking in the National Traditional House of Leadership on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed police's “overreach” in the protest.

“Mthokozisi Ntumba was an innocent bystander and indeed even the students, much as they were protesting, the way I saw it on television did not warrant the type of resistance and push from the police,” said Ramaphosa.