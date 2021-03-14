Former president Jacob Zuma among those visiting Zulu royal family to pay respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini

Former president Jacob Zuma and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma were among those visiting the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma at the weekend to pay their respects to King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The king died at the age of 72 of Covid-related complications while being treated for diabetes at a Durban hospital last week.

SABC news quoted former president Zuma as describing the king as being much-loved for many reasons, including never discriminating against anyone.