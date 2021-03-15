IN QUOTES | Malema says ‘stupids’ should not dictate how Mthokozisi Ntumba is buried

EFF leader Julius Malema has lambasted government for its handling of the death of Mthokozisi Ntumba, who was allegedly killed by police during a fees protest by Wits University students last week

The 35-year-old bystander was killed while leaving a nearby clinic in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The father of four worked at the department of human settlements in Tshwane and was responsible for about 20 projects in the city.

His death sparked outrage, with many criticising the police for using excessive force when dispersing black protesters as opposed to white protesters.

Malema visited Ntumba’s family on Sunday.

Here are five quotes from his address:

Family not coping

“The family is not coping because this came as a shock to them in the same way it came as a shock to all of us. We are here to say to them they are not alone. We are here to say their child did not commit any crime. The only crime he committed was being black.”

Sue the state

“Our brother had recently completed his Masters and got himself a house. He had a family and children, with the youngest five months old and the oldest seven years old. He also took care of his brothers and aunt. You can see how many people have lost out of this death. We want to make sure government pays a lot of money for killing an innocent soul.”

End of rubber bullets at protests

“No rubber bullet must be used. There must be an effective control mechanism to police the public, especially during a protest. Those things of guns must come when there is violence. When they see white people, they take selfies with them. When they see us they shoot us with rubber bullets. It must come to an end. The use of bullets must be declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court.”

Arrest the suspects

“[Police minister] Bheki Cele is reckless himself. Why is there no-one in prison? We have seen the faces of the police officers who shot. They are suspects. They must be arrested to show government is disappointed in what happened.”

Dignified burial

“We are not like Bheki Cele. We don’t make promises. We make commitments and the commitment is to bury our own in a dignified manner. We don’t want to take over for the funeral, we are just helping from the background. The child belongs to the family and therefore the family must decide how they bury their own without being dictated to by any stupids.”