Busisiwe Mkhwebane to face inquiry into fitness to hold office
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will become the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to face an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
The National Assembly voted on Tuesday for the establishment of a special committee to inquire into her competence, with 275 MPs voting in support, 40 MPs voting against, and one abstaining.
The majority of the “for” votes came from the ANC and the DA.
Four of the 14 political parties represented in parliament — the EFF, United Democratic Movement, African Transformation Movement and Al Jamah — objected to the process going ahead. The PAC and African Independent Congress were absent.
This follows a finding by an independent panel that there is enough prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct against Mkhwebane and that parliament should probe her competence as public protector.
The three-member panel chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde recommended that Mkhwebane be subjected to an investigation into her competence as a public protector.
In terms of the process, the panel’s report has to be placed before the house for consideration. The National Assembly was required to decide whether it agrees with the report and whether an inquiry by a parliamentary committee should be held. This decision required a simple majority — the support of 201 MPs.
In the build-up to Tuesday’s vote, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and a number of ANC MPs voiced their opposition to a process to impeach Mkhwebane, with Magashule saying principled ANC members could not vote with “the enemy”, a reference to the DA.
In February 2020 DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone tabled the motion calling for an inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.
Mazzone said Mkhwebane had time and again demonstrated an inability to conduct her work independently. She also questioned the public protector’s understanding of law and her mandate.
The independent panel found substantial prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct on Mkhwebane's part. The most glaring example of incompetence was prima facie evidence that the public protector grossly overreached and exceeded the bounds of her powers.
The panel cited repeated errors including:
incorrect interpretation of the law and other patent legal errors;
failure to take relevant information into account or to provide affected people with the right to be heard;
incorrect factual analysis; and
sustained lack of knowledge and/or inability or skill to perform her duties effectively.
“This suggests an inability to learn from mistakes by adopting a more careful approach,” reads the report.
