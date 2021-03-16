Busisiwe Mkhwebane to face inquiry into fitness to hold office

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will become the first head of a Chapter 9 institution to face an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

The National Assembly voted on Tuesday for the establishment of a special committee to inquire into her competence, with 275 MPs voting in support, 40 MPs voting against, and one abstaining.

The majority of the “for” votes came from the ANC and the DA.

Four of the 14 political parties represented in parliament — the EFF, United Democratic Movement, African Transformation Movement and Al Jamah — objected to the process going ahead. The PAC and African Independent Congress were absent.

This follows a finding by an independent panel that there is enough prima facie evidence of incompetence and misconduct against Mkhwebane and that parliament should probe her competence as public protector.

The three-member panel chaired by retired Constitutional Court justice Bess Nkabinde recommended that Mkhwebane be subjected to an investigation into her competence as a public protector.