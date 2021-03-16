DA postpones Limpopo elective congress over 'abuse of party funds'

The DA has postponed its Limpopo elective congress, due to be held this weekend, after revelations that the party had failed to act on allegations of abusing party funds levelled against provincial chairperson Jacques Smalle.

Smalle, who is seeking re-election as provincial chairperson, is facing serious allegations of possible tax fraud after an investigation by the DA Federal Legal Commission (FLC).

The Sunday Times reported a fortnight ago that an investigation by the FLC revealed Smalle had avoided paying tax on his travel allowances by arranging for his stipend to be paid into the bank account of one of his office aides.

The newspaper reported the party had, for two years, failed to act on the FLC recommendation that disciplinary action be taken against Smalle and that the finances of the DA provincial office be placed under administration.

Although the DA did not confirm this as the reason for the postponement, party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said the decision was as a result of “information that emerged over the past few weeks which has implications for the holding of a free and fair elective congress”.

“In the interest of the integrity of our systems, the DA federal executive, acting on the advice of the presiding officers of the Limpopo congress, resolved to cancel the congress until the information that has emerged and the allegations levelled are adequately investigated by the FLC,” Gwarube said.